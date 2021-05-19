Moe to perform at Beach Road ‘350’

Beach Road Weekend “350” has added another piece to its July 23-25 performances. The legendary jam band moe. will be kicking off the festival on July 23, while the Grammy-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform on July 24 and 25. The performances will happen in Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven.

“We were blown away by the response after we announced the festival would be returning this year,” promoter Adam Epstein said in a press release. “We have seen that people are ready to celebrate live music once again, and we can’t wait to safely welcome everyone back to Martha’s Vineyard for three incredible nights of music.”

Beach Road Weekend “350” is produced by the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series, with support from Innovation Arts & Entertainment. All profits from the event will go toward supporting the Friends of the M.V. Concert Series.

Tickets for moe. and Tedeschi Trucks Fireside Live go on sale this Friday, May 21. Tickets are expected to sell fast, with the July 24 show having sold out in 24 hours. Tickets will be sold on beachroadweekend.com, where fans can also get early access to tickets by signing up for the Beach Road Weekend Insider Club.