MVRHS athletes commit to collegiate soccer

The girls beamed as they signed their names on the pieces of paper, excited for their futures. Soon they will be playing soccer in college.

On Tuesday, Kaya Seiman and Ruby Reimann, seniors at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, signed their celebratory signing forms in the presence of their family, coaches, and friends. Seiman will be attending Simmons University, and Reimann will be attending Bates College. Both schools have Division III women’s soccer programs. Simmons University competes in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and Bates College competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Both athletes had their own reasons for picking their respective schools.

“Simmons University is an all-women’s college, and I was very interested in that type of education,” said Seiman. “I like how small it is, but it’s also in a big city. I talked to the coach there, and really like the whole soccer program over there.”

Bates “really values student athletes, and it’s close to a lot of my family,” said Reimann. “Athletics are balanced with academics, which is something that was really important to me.”

Seiman and Reimann have both played soccer from a young age. Seiman said she started in fourth grade, a little later than some of the other girls, and played soccer with her family since she was very young. Reimann said she began playing soccer at the age of 7. She has played for mini-kickers, travel teams, and recently with new clubs outside MVRHS.

During the event, MVRHS athletic director Mark McCarthy and girls soccer junior varsity Coach Matt Malowski were present to say words of praise about the two athletes.

“It’s always exciting this time of year when you have athletes who spend so much time and dedication into their work and the sport they play,” said McCarthy. “This gives us an opportunity to send them off and celebrate their four years here. It also gives us an opportunity to send them off with appreciation, thanks, and support for their efforts and achievements.”

“Ruby and Kaya have dedicated themselves to soccer from a young age. They’ve worked really hard,” said Malowski. “We are really proud of them, both from high school and our youth soccer program, MV United.” He has known the two athletes since their middle school days.

There aren’t many girls who go on to play soccer in college on the Island. This also caused the MVRHS girls soccer program to somewhat struggle for the past few years. “Seeing Ruby and Kaya being role models to younger players that you can continue to play this sport, and this sport can help you to attain college admissions, is priceless and amazing. I hope young girls out there get the word of this, and see that it’s possible,” said Malowski.

Seiman and Reimann are both enthusiastic to be competing on their new collegiate teams soon.

“I’m really excited to play and to keep my athletic career going,” said Seiman. “Soccer is a big part of my life, and I’m really excited to keep it going when I go to college.”

“I’m really happy to be a part of a new team and share a level of competitiveness I haven’t really had before at the college level,” said Reimann.