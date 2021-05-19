Poet’s Corner

Truth was a myth
By Olivia MacPherson
O god of war why do you fight
Does swinging your sword make things right
O god of love we see your strength
The blessing you are and the feelings you make
As time goes on our tales expand
Becoming myths of high demand
They say they’re not true
they’re too hard to believe
Legends they’re named on books and on screens
O god of fire why do you burn
Is it destruction that keeps us warm
O god of death why do you take
Is it your greed or is it just fate
Olivia MacPherson is a 15-year-old freshman at MVRHS who lives in Oak Bluffs. She enjoys making art and writing fiction, and has been writing poetry for as long as she can remember.
For the next several weeks beginning today, the Poets’ Corner will be featuring the work of Island teens.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.