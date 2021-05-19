Poet’s Corner

Truth was a myth

By Olivia MacPherson

O god of war why do you fight

Does swinging your sword make things right

O god of love we see your strength

The blessing you are and the feelings you make

As time goes on our tales expand

Becoming myths of high demand

They say they’re not true

they’re too hard to believe

Legends they’re named on books and on screens

O god of fire why do you burn

Is it destruction that keeps us warm

O god of death why do you take

Is it your greed or is it just fate

Olivia MacPherson is a 15-year-old freshman at MVRHS who lives in Oak Bluffs. She enjoys making art and writing fiction, and has been writing poetry for as long as she can remember.

