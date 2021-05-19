Real Estate Transactions: May 10 – 14, 2021

Aquinnah

May 14, Michael W. Stutz sold 1 Nomans Watch Road to Dan K. Gordon and Maureen T. Gordon for $1,150,000.

Chilmark

May 11, David W. Blass and Dalia O. Blass sold 1 Smith Lane to Jeffrey M. Brown and Karen A. Brown for $1,555,125.

Edgartown

May 10, Leonard J. Birbrower sold a lot on Bay View Road to Louis Gabriel Cowan and Erica Cowan for $1,500,000.

May 10, Susan T. Baker, trustee of the Susan T. Baker Revocable Trust sold 14 Tom’s Neck Farm Way to Barbara Camille Colantonio for $699,000.

May 10, Elizabeth S. Mello and James F. Reynolds, trustees of the Albert K. Sylvia Jr. 1995 Trust and the Yvonne E. Sylvia 1995 Trust, sold 26 North Summer St. to 26 North Summer Street LLC for $3,000,000.

May 12, John Jennings sold 72 Seventeenth St. North, formerly known as15 St. and 17 St. to Eric Walker for $7,000.

May 13, Big Dipper Properties LLC sold 7 North Water St. to 7 North Water Street EDG LLC for $2,000,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 13, Big Dipper Properties LLC sold 12 Circuit Ave. to 12 Circuit Ave. OB LLC for $1,900,000.

May 13, Jennifer Ellen Schaller sold 73 Ocean Ave. to Emma B. Smith and Deborah Marshall Trautner for $385,000.

May 14, Alan W. Wilson, Joseph E. Wilson, and James B. Wilson sold a lot on Beth Way to M Landscaper LLC for $485,000.

May 14, Sylvia M. Rhone sold 9 Crescent Road to Michelle Battelle and John Battelle for $3,650,000.

Tisbury

May 11, Matthew McLean sold 39 Ferro Way to 39 Ferro Way Tisbury LLC for $987,500.

May 13, Big Dipper Properties LLC sold 48 Main St. to 48 Main Street VH LLC for $2,100,000.

May 13, John C. Botts sold 20 West Chop Lane to Sunset WC LLC for $5,750,000.

May 14, Elizabeth P. Cline sold 124 Skiff Ave., Unit D20, to Leah C. Pollard for $443,000.

West Tisbury

May 12, Edward B. Stott and Kristine M. Stott sold 108 and 120 Pond Road to Mitchell D. Lee and Danielle M. Lee, trustees of Pond Road Nominee Trust, for $995,000.