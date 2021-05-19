Tisbury: Love it – Protect it – MV

Heard on Main Street: Live like someone left the gate open.

Today, Thursday, May 20, at 4 pm is your chance to find out more about the plans for the Tisbury School. Call the Vineyard Haven library for access to the Zoom program.

Get well wishes go out to Mary Ellen Hill, who is recuperating in the M.V. Hospital.

The Tisbury Senior Center plans a gentle reopening soon for classes and programs. More information will be in the 55Plus column, or call 508 695-4295 weekdays.

I still feel a little nervous about gathering with more than a few others, especially here where we have so many visitors from many other places. While New England states have been having fewer COVID cases, that is not true of most of our country or many others.

New England Country Mart plans fresh food deliveries to the Island in a week or so. Deliveries will be on Thursdays from June 3 through Labor Day.

Jeff and Elyssa Kotzen say that most products are sourced from across New England, featuring fresh fruits and vegetables and meat. Islanders will have to place orders online at least 24 hours before their Thursday deliveries. There will be a $20 delivery cost for each order. Register for the service at bit.ly/3tYqWlz.

If you are 16 or older, the YMCA is now hiring lifeguards. They will train you so you learn what you need to know.

Island libraries are opening for “express services” by the end of the first week in June, not allowing gatherings or long visits. There may be a 30-minute limit and only a limited number allowed in at a time. You will have to wear a mask and keep social distancing but can browse the bookshelves inside. The library will also continue with curbside pickup and virtual online programs.

The Vineyard Conservation Society, working with Featherstone Center for the Arts, has been calling for artists to offer samples of work in the spirit of a collection celebrating “Love it — Protect it — M.V.” From June 7 to 27, Featherstone will hold a curated show at its Francine Kelly Gallery displaying a collection of works chosen by VCS and FCA.

I was pleased to be able to visit a friend in the hospital last weekend. I don’t think that is possible in many places yet. I must admit I usually view a hospital as a big box of germs, but of course that can’t be true of our hospital. While you have to wear a mask and they only allow one visitor a day to each patient, it was so nice to be able to sit and talk with a friend I’d not seen for a year.

It was also an opportunity to get a copy of my COVID vaccination record. I don’t know how I did it, but I had lost mine. They very kindly replaced it. I don’t know if the time will come when we need to have that. Someone told me it might be necessary to get a booster shot and you’d need the record.

Our weather has been simply delightful, both the pleasant sunshine and the warmer air. It almost seems unreal after such a bleak winter. Or maybe it just seemed that way to me. It is good to see so many others enjoying it as well — as long as they don’t get too close!

Happy 18th anniversary to Ann and Allan Davey on Sunday.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Maura Ziemian. Elaine Ciancio will celebrate on Saturday. Happy Birthday to Olyvia Houston on Sunday. Monday belongs to Ann Nelson, as well as Shawn Townes and Leah Ellis. Birthday greetings to Joann Murphy on Wednesday.

