Chilmark approves new fire station

Monday night at the Chilmark annual town meeting voters unanimously approved $11.1 million to build a new fire station and a separate headquarters for Tri-Town Ambulance.

The vote brought to an end years of attempts to provide Chilmark firefighters with a replacement for their cramped, deteriorated, and asbestos lined station on Menemsha Crossroad. For the first time in its history, the vote paved the way for Tri-Town Ambulance, the ambulance service for Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury, to have a standalone place to call home.

In the wake of the retirement vacancy left by former moderator Everett Poole, voters said yes to planning board member Janet Weidner as the town’s next moderator. The meeting was held outdoors because of the ongoing pandemic.

Chilmark voters were generally in a mood to approve warrant articles with few questions asked. However the subject of a $20,000 camera surveillance system in Menemsha triggered many questions. Harbormaster Ryan Rossi said thefts and vandalism were difficult to thwart in Menemsha because the harbor department and Chilmark Police cannot always monitor the area. Rossi said boat engines have been stolen, people have trespassed on vessels, and lobsters stored for sale have been pilfered and killed. Rossi fielded a number of questions about the system. The article passed but was one of the very few not to pass unanimously.