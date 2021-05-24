St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church to remember George Floyd

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will host a gathering at 8 pm in the Tabernacle on Tuesday. According to a graphic made by the church, the gathering is being held “to pray, remember this day and honor the memory of Floyd as an individual, and as one of the many people of color who died because of systemic racism.”

In an email, Rev. Vincent “Chip” Seadale said this event came about as a result of many people asking “what can I do?”

“I cannot think of one thing in my life that has been more at the center of what it is I’ve most hoped to change than our feelings, and our relationships, to our brothers and sisters who don’t ‘look like us,’” Seadale wrote in the email. “For me, the life of George Floyd continues to change all that. For the better.”

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church asks attendees to wear a mask and bring a candle.