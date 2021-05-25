Candidate forums planned for Tisbury, Aquinnah

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy. This year, in conjunction with MV TV, is sponsoring the final two candidate forums for this spring season.

The forums will be conducted on Zoom and will be broadcast live and available for streaming later. The public is invited to watch on MVTV and listen to their local candidates as they present their positions.

This year, the League is completing its celebration of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the power of the vote. The year of ratification – 1920 – also marked the creation of the national League of Women Voters.

The forum for the Town of Tisbury will be Wednesday, June 2, at 7 pm.

The forum for the town of Aquinnah will be Wednesday, June 16 at 7 pm.

For more information you may contact beaphear2@gmail.com.