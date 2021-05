Everett Jay Prescott, 98, died on June 6, 2020, at home in Oak Bluffs. He was the father of Craig Prescott of Oak Bluffs.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, at 12 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue in Oak Bluffs, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard, and a Masonic funeral service provided by Oriental–Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge.