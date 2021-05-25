Services Thursday for Merle A. Beaulieu

Merle A. Beaulieu, 82, of Oak Bluffs, passed away at Windemere Nursing Home & Rehabilitation on May 24, 2021.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 27, from 9 to 10:30 am at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Oak Bluffs. A Funeral mass will follow at 11 am,at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 22 Massasoit Ave., Oak Bluffs. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oak Bluffs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Parish, P.O. Box 1058, Vineyard Haven, MA.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.