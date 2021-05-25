Smaller field, but Falmouth Road Race returns

Organizers of the Falmouth Road Race announced that the 7-mile race from Woods Hole to Falmouth Heights will return this year with a field of 8,000 in-person runners on August 15, as well as a virtual at-home edition.

Those who registered during the initial registration window and selected, “If given the chance, I would like to run in Falmouth” will be guaranteed a spot in the 8,000-person capacity limit.

The race typically attracts 11,000 official runners.

Runners who have not registered yet and would like to guarantee an in-person position can run on behalf of a charity. A list of charities can be found at www.falmouthroadrace.com/charity-program.

“On the heels of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement lifting all coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts effective May 29, and after close consultation with the Town of Falmouth, public safety officials, our medical team, and our partners, we are excited to announce a field of 8,000 in-person runners for the 49th ASICS Falmouth Road Race,” said Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race, Inc. board of directors, on the race website. “We are excited to welcome athletes back to Falmouth for this summer tradition and we look forward to welcoming a full field for our 50th running next August.”



For more information, or to register, visit www.falmouthroadrace.com.