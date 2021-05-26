Aquinnah: Memorial Day weekend

What glorious weather we are having! I can’t remember a May that was this warm and beautiful here in a long time. We even got some much-needed rain over the weekend. It does make me wonder, if it’s this hot now, what will it be like in August?

The Aquinnah Shop will be open for take out on Friday, May 28. Go to their website for the menu and hours theaquinnahshop.com or call 508-645-3867. I’m sure they will be serving on the deck before you know it, but they need to start off easy in this crazy time. I’m looking forward to seeing Tipaphai and Jacob and hearing stories of their son, Myles, who is of course, growing up fast. The Outermost Inn will open on June 10 and Cliffhangers will open sometime after Memorial Day weekend. The Chilmark Store is open again as is the Chilmark Tavern. The Tavern is open Thursday through Monday for takeout only right now but will go to in-person dining by July 1.

The Aquinnah Public Library opened its doors to patrons for the first time in a year on Tuesday. While they have been open for curbside pickup, no one has been able to enter the library except the librarians. They are open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at limited capacity and everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask. I can’t wait to go in!

This is the last weekend to catch Jesse Jason, Lisa Gross, and Abby Bender in an actual live performance of their dance/theater piece, “ThRough.” Shows are May 28 through 31 at 8 pm. Go to eventcreate.com/e/through to reserve your tickets.

Up-Island artist Wendy Weldon will have an opening of her new work on May 29 from 4 to 7 pm at the Center of Knowhere Art Gallery, at 73 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

The Grey Barn Farm is hosting a tomato plant sale this weekend during their open hours. The M.V. Community Greenhouse in Oak Bluffs plant sale continues this weekend from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Welcome back to Mimi Trimmer and to Paula and David Eisenberg I can’t wait to see everyone in person now that things are opening, bit by bit. Happy Birthday to Susie Anderson who celebrates on Friday, along with the legendary Marvin Jones, and to Nancy Benoit who celebrates on Saturday.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.