Chilmark: Blessing of the Fleet

We’re getting warm, inching our way towards summer. I love that all our local farm stands offer organic veggie starter plants. If you’re craving chocolate, Salt Rock continues their May Wednesday and Saturday pop-ups at Beetlebung Farm (across from town hall on Middle Road) from 10 am to 1 pm. In June find Salt Rock and our local farms at the West Tisbury Farmers Market beginning Saturday, June 12, at the Ag Hall.

Tea Lane Farm’s flower stand on Middle Road and Tea Lane is open. See tealanefarm.com.

Join artists Rob Hauck and Wendy Weldon for their “Collaboration” of ideas exhibit opening on Saturday, May 29, from 4 to 7 pm at the Center of Knowhere Art, 73 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs. The show runs through June 27.

The Blessing of the Fleet may be enjoyed by all on Sunday, May 30, at 9 am on the Menemsha waterfront led by Rev. Ernest Belisle and members of the Chilmark Community Church. Please bring your own folding chair or stool. Know that future Sunday 9 am services are being held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with bit.ly/2QOaWp1.

Dog days on Lucy Vincent Beach are through May 31. Beach stickers are available online, see bit.ly/3tSLAUp.

Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail and Shop are open: Trail hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily, and the shop is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 2 to 5 pm. See islandfolkpottery.com for more info.

Sandy Paws Rescue Inc. has lots of dogs for adoption, see sandypawsmv.com.

Chilmark Tavern takeout is available Thursday to Monday from 5 to 8:15 pm. Call in at 508-645-9400 or order online at chilmarktavern.com. The Chilmark General Store opens Memorial Day weekend. For Island dining and takeout, see Shored Up’s new M.V. Dining Sourcebook at shoredupdigital.com/dining-sourcebook.

Both Menemsha fish markets are open daily and serving delicious fresh catch. The Menemsha Deli is open daily from 8 am to 3 pm and closed Sundays. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm through June 21. Creekville Antiques is open noon to 4 pm on the weekends. The Ruel Gallery is open weekends from 11 am to 4 pm. Copperworks is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Benjamin McCormick’s Under the Surface Gallery is open, call 508-962-7748 to check hours. Pandora’s Box is open daily 11 am to 6 pm. Beetlebung Boutique opens in June. Menemsha Texaco is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and weekends from 9 am to 3 pm.

Our local libraries and The Trustees of Reservations host the second “State of the Coast” online webinar on Thursday, May 27, from 6 to 7 pm. Free registration at bit.ly/3yDaF9e.

The Chilmark library hosts the Sweet Book Club on Saturday, May 29, at 6 pm to discuss Benjamina Ebuehi’s “The New Way to Cake.” Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invite. Laptops can be checked out for two-week loans. Pick up your Take and Make Craft at the Chilmark library on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last; May 27 theme is Bead Worm.

The Yoga Barn opens its doors on May 28 for in-person classes, see mvyogabarn.com.

Pathways Arts offerings can be found at pathwaysmv.org.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Enjoy the long weekend.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.