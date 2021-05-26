Up-Island Council on Aging — June 2021

NEW Audiology Clinic

Hearing loss and increased challenges in communicating are realities to many in our aging communities. Howes House has teamed up with Dr. Lesley Segal of Vineyard Audiology for monthly individual hearing clinics and presentations. The fourth Tuesday of the month. Call us to make an appointment.

Virtual Live Tour of the Wang Theatre

The Wang Theatre has housed the performing arts since opening in 1925. You will get to view various sections of this beautiful, unique theatre, including the stage! Thursday, June 3, at 12 pm. Space limited. Call now!

Did you know that June 19 is a relatively new state holiday? It’s called Juneteenth.

Offices will be closed on the 18th in observance of the holiday.

Elder Law Presentation: Estate Planning and Asset Protection

Join attorneys from the law office of Patti Mello in this discussion on different long-term planning options to best protect your property and assets for you and your family. Thursday, June 24, at 10 am.

In the Works: Live Interaction with Animals and Trainers at the New England Aquarium

Planned for late June. Virtual experiences may include training sea lions or fur seals, training harbor seals, or visiting the exhibit of 70 penguins. Find our poll on Facebook or contact us to cast your vote! Space limited. Call for details.

Island Grown Initiative (IGI) Mobile Market

Mobile Market will be at Howes House on Tuesdays 2:45 to 4 pm, starting July 6! Preorder pickups from 2:45 to 3 pm, then open market from 3 to 4 pm.This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase local produce from various Island farms. SNAP and HIP benefits accepted! The Mobile Market is for all ages and incomes!

Up-Island Council on Aging

508-693-2896