Martha’s Vineyard Marathon and Half-Marathon results

On Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard marathon and half-marathon was held. The race was sponsored by Cape Cod 5 Bank. COVID safety regulations were enforced, such as staggered starts to the race. The race was a USA Track & Field sanctioned event, with a maximum of 50 entrants. A smaller field was allowed for this race, because the state had allowed races only recently, and the finish was at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs.

According to a Facebook post in the group Martha’s Vineyard Running written by Robert Rippcondi, three racers secured qualifying times for the Boston Marathon, to be held in April 2022. These racers were Chris Langlais, Abby Hotaling, and Donna Creighton. Langlais was the marathon winner, Abby Hotaling was the women’s marathon winner, and Donna Creighton won third place in the women’s marathon category.

There were seven half-marathon finishers, and 15 marathon finishers.

To see full race results, visit webscorer to see racers’ ranks and times.