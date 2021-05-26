Oak Bluffs Council on Aging — June 2021

In-person activities are paused, but we’re still here for you! We offer exercise programs via Zoom, telephone outreach, and pickup and delivery of groceries from Reliable Market, the Post Office, and prescriptions.

The 2021 senior bus passes are here! They are $40 for seniors 65-plus, for use during the 2021 calendar year.

O.B. seniors who need help with fuel assistance applications or advance care plans may contact Rose.

M.V. Center for Living offers a Zoom Caregivers Support Group Fridays at 10 am. It’s a wonderful opportunity to speak with others caring for a loved one. Call Leslie at 508-939-9440 for information.

OBCOA is working with Healthy Aging M.V.’s Home Safety Modification pilot program to complete up to 20 home modifications Island-wide. Participants must be 65-plus, and will pay on a sliding scale based on income qualification. Call Rose for information.

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution journey is a marathon, not a sprint. There is no charge for the vaccine. The state is working on solutions for seniors struggling with online access. For those with no barriers to online access, the mass.gov website has a link to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to sign up for a vaccine. Any senior who has visited Martha’s Vineyard Hospital will be contacted for an appointment. Contact Rose with questions or concerns.

Please remember how much we miss you, how we wish you well, and are looking forward to your returning to the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging in person.

We thank you for the opportunity to be of service to you. Happy Memorial Day!