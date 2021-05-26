Tisbury: State of the Coast

Heard on Main Street: If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.

Today is the day — all Island libraries are sponsoring a webinar this evening at 6 pm by the Trustees of Reservations on the “State of the Coast” for Gosnold and Martha’s Vineyard. You need to sign up at your library.

What a year! Are we finally beginning to see some relief from COVID in the distance? Of course, our numbers are going up on the Island, not down. Be careful.

This year Memorial Day will actually be celebrated on Memorial Day. Can’t remember the last time the actual day was the one celebrated. It has to be a record! Some things are hard to get used to.

Last week I worked at the M.V. Museum and came home to a delightful surprise. A small note said a good friend had dropped off some lilacs for me. The house smelled like springtime, full of glorious lilac blooms. He had even put them in a couple of vases so they hadn’t suffered from my not being home when they arrived. I kept walking around simply enjoying the pleasant surprise. I love that the house is still happily infused with their scent. And I keep stopping whatever I am doing to simply enjoy them.

They also remind me how many blessings come to me on this Island.

The first floor of the Vineyard Haven library is now open for browsing — Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 5 pm, and Saturday from 1 to 4 pm, with capacity limits. Masks are required. You should make appointments for the children’s room and for using computers. Contact-free pickup will still be available in the entryway from noon to 5 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

I was so excited to make a personal visit to the library last week. It was really unusual to see people and chat, just for a few minutes. I’d forgotten how good it was just to hear a live person say “Hi” and “How are you?” and respond to your greetings.

It is a fact that many folks do this by accident — including me — but I was so embarrassed when I intentionally locked the car and then put on my mask and suddenly realized the keys were still inside. Thanks to the Oak Bluffs police who kindly rescued me — and my keys — happily quickly, due to a friend calling for help.

Probably the most moving program in our town is the school children’s March to the Sea with flowers on the Friday before Memorial Day. It won’t happen this year, so just treasure the memory and next year we will enjoy it again. Or you could toss some flowers in the harbor anyway in memory of those we’ve lost.

The town picnic will not be held until next year.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard and MVTV host a Zoom candidates’ night for Tisbury on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 pm. There are two running for one seat on the select board: James J Rogers, incumbent, and Roy Cutrer Jr. There are no other contested races in Tisbury. The program will be broadcast live on channel 15 and also streaming. Tisbury voters are invited to submit questions to kathy.laskowski@gmail.com.

Apologies and belated birthday balloon wishes go out to Betsey Edge.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Kristina Ivory and Kylie Townes. Wish the best to Steve Mussell on Friday. Happy, happy birthday on Saturday to Jane Chandler at the Beach House, and to Bill Kingsbury and Peggy McGrath.

Fly the flag on Monday to honor the veterans.

Heard on Main Street: It is still true. The best things in life are chocolate.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.