Learn how to make something new in the kitchen with Emily LaPierre from the Vineyard Haven library. In this virtual event, simple recipes are shared for the upcoming session, and activity bags with materials can be found on Sundays at 3 pm at the library. This upcoming session will be Wednesday, June 2, at 10 am. More information, email Emily at elapierre@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211.