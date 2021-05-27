Chilmark voters ratify fire station, ambulance HQ project

Chilmark annual town election voters said yes at the ballot box on Wednesday to the $11.1 million fire station and Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters project previously approved at town meeting. The votes broke down to 247 in favor, 46 against, with 8 blanks, for a total of 301 ballots cast.

In the town’s special election, which ran at the same time as the annual town election, Janet Weidner was swept into office as town moderator with 280 yes votes, 11 blanks and five write-ins for a total of 296 ballots cast. The vote upheld Weidner’s town meeting floor appointment two days earlier.

In the annual election, incumbent Janet Buhman defeated board of health contender Curtis Cetrulo 198 to 100. Three blanks were cast.

All educational items on the ballot passed including the Up-Island Regional School operating budget which passed 265 to 31 with five blanks.

Select board member Bill Rossi ran unopposed and was reelected.