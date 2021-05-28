Beach Road work to continue through June 17

Beach Road in Vineyard Haven was swept overnight earlier this week ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande confirmed.

“[The] town was given permission and DPW went out at night to make sure it happened,” Grande wrote in an email. “So very pleased with the DPW Director Kirk Metell, General Foreman Marie Maciel and workers.”

Meanwhile, Grande told The Times that at a meeting between the town and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) officials, the agency agreed to work on Beach Road only through June 17. MassDOT had requested to work through June 25 to complete some electrical, drainage, and other work on the street.

“No active construction will take place for the remainder of the summer,” Grande wrote. “The work will include Installing electrical conduit at utility poles and drainage structure/pipe cleaning, pothole patching and line striping.”

Grande wrote that the contractor will only work four days a week through June 17 to leave Friday free for travelers.