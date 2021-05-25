Beach Road hose ramp is gone

1 of 4

The hose ramp spanning Beach Road at Five Corners in Tisbury has been removed, beating the deadline imposed by the town. The ramp, which was in place for about a month and a half, caused at least one bicycle accident, a number of vehicular mishaps and triggered discord between the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the Town of Tisbury, Drake Petroleum Company and its contractors. In April, the ramp damaged a VTA bus. The damage caused the bus to leak coolant over a long stretch of Beach Road.

The select board gave permission to Drake Petroleum Company for the hose ramp only until May 26, the Wednesday before Memorial Day. Contractors for Drake Petroleum Company pulled up the ramp ahead of that deadline and have made significant headway in the fuel tank and pump replacement project at the Beach Road Citgo station located at XtraMart. The ramp’s purpose was to protect pump hoses that moved water from the Citgo station jobsite to Vineyard Haven Harbor.

With the shared use path project originally planned for Beach Road significantly pared down, MassDOT abandoned plans to rejuvenate Beach Road drainage infrastructure after a stalemate with Tisbury as to who would cover the cost of other infrastructure upgrades the work would necessitate. Nevertheless, MassDOT is still at work on Beach Road and may still be at work past Memorial Day.

“MassDOT and the utility company are continuing to repair potholes, engage in line painting, clean drainage structures and install electrical conduits,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley emailed. “It is typical for MassDOT to work with municipalities on Cape Cod and the Islands to extend work past Memorial Day, and MassDOT submitted a request earlier this week to continue working up to Friday, June 25, ensuring crews are off the road when schools let out for summer and traffic volumes increase for the season.”