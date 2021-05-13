Hose ramp takes bicyclist down

A bicyclist went down crossing the Beach Road hose ramp at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven late Thursday morning. Two people who were bicycling with him who declined to provide their names but said they were visiting the Island from Falmouth and Washington, said a fissure in the ramp seized their friend’s tire and caused him to crash. Tisbury EMS and police arrived on scene quickly. The bicyclist was evaluated in an ambulance. One of his friends said he appears to be okay. A Massachusetts State Trooper also responded to the scene from a nearby work detail.

The hose ramp serves to protect pump hoses that extend from a gas station jobsite to the edge of Vineyard Haven Harbor. A local Citgo station is in the process of replacing underground fuel tanks. The process requires constant water removal. Gummed up drainage infrastructure prevented the contractor from running the pump hose beneath the road. The hose ramp has been the source friction between the Town of Tisbury, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and Drake Petroleum Company, the owner of the gas station. The select board warned Drake Petroleum Company that the ramp must be removed by the Wednesday before Memorial Day weekend. There have been numerous problems since the project began, including some cars bottoming out on the ramp when it was first installed.