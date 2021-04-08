Citgo tank project hits bump in the road

1 of 3

Tisbury has banned a contractor from using Beach Street Extension to run a pump hose out to the harbor until steps are taken to lessen the impact of the contractor’s bridge over a hose at Five Corners.

On Thursday cars slowly traversed the makeshift ramp — some of them scraping bottom on the metal pieces that protect the hose.

The contractor is at work preparing the XtraMart gas station property on Beach Road for underground gas tanks and will need to pump water. The bridge, a yellow ramp that protects a length of pump hose, is too big and a bottom-out hazard to motorists, select board chair Jim Rogers told The Times Thursday evening. Rogers said he wants the hose bridge made smaller. The contractor was supposed to provide Tisbury with a letter or instrument of indemnification and with proof of insurance and hasn’t, Rogers said. The select board approved the elaborate setup with those conditions at a meeting last month.

The Citgo station got permission from the state and town to use the above-the-ground hose to pump groundwater to the harbor because the drainage system on Beach Road is hopelessly clogged.

Rogers said until the contractor meets the conditions agreed to by Citgo, town property such as Beach Road Extension, is off limits. Roger said the town has less influence over state roadways such as Beach Road. He also said the contractor has informed the town the hose bridge will be made smaller before 10 pm Thursday.

Rogers said he insisted on a police detail — one the contractor pays for.