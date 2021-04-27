Beach Road ramp may stay another month

1 of 5

The hose ramp across Beach Road on the very edge of Five Corners could be in place another month, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). The agency also said despite problems with bolts, the ramp is “intact” so far.

“MassDOT has contacted the permit holder working at this location regarding this issue,” MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley emailed. “Their engineer has confirmed that the anchorage system remains intact at this time, and the ramps are not moving. The site will continue to be monitored. The ongoing construction operations at this location are anticipated to continue through the next four weeks, and a police detail will be on site 24/7.”

The ramp inflicted another casualty Tuesday afternoon when a motorist’s muffler and exhaust pipe were ripped off crossing it. Tisbury Police responded to the scene.

Adam Guaraldi, a geologist who’s managing the project, declined to offer specifics about the length of time the ramp would be in use, except to say the town had set a deadline for its removal.

Select board chair Jim Rogers said at a past select board meeting he had made it clear the ramp could not be in place past the Wednesday before Memorial Day. “I wish they were done tomorrow,” he told The Times.

Rogers also said he believes MassDOT has asked Drake Petroleum Co.’s contractor to accelerate its work. MassDOT didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation on the subject. Rogers said the town allowed the contractor to add a third hose to the harbor. He said he believed the request was made to expedite the work. Permission was given Tuesday morning, he said. Tuesday afternoon, only two hose ends were spilling water into the harbor. The third was dry.

Drake Petroleum Co. president Eric Slifka couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. His administrative assistant, who declined to give her name, said somebody would reach out on behalf of the company, but as of this posting, that had not happened.