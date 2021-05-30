Ernest O. Barrett Jr., 84, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Lucinda (da Rosa) Barrett.

Ernest was born on June 6, 1935, in Oak Bluffs. He went to Tisbury School, and at a young age his dad was killed in an accident. Ernie, at the age of 16, left school to work so he could help support his mom, brothers, and sister.

He served for two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Landshut, Germany, and doing border patrol along the Czech border during the Czechoslovakian crisis.

Returning from the service, he worked for Carroll’s Trucking, Rogers Trucking, Coca-Cola Co., and E.C. Cottle as a truck driver, and years as a lumberyard worker for Cottle’s. He worked for General Dynamics in Quincy as a shipfitter on several ships for the U.S. government, including the USS Wichita. He returned to the Island and worked with Doyle Construction. He worked with J.K. Scanlon as a clerk of the works to build the first Woodside Village, Island Elderly building in Oak Bluffs, and as a clerk of the works for the West Tisbury School. After that, he worked for the Steamship Authority, and the Vineyard Transit Authority as a bus driver, until he retired.

He was a member of the Tisbury Fire Department, Company C, when he was younger; a member of the Elks Club of Falmouth, and an honorary member of the Holy Ghost Association of Oak Bluffs.

Over the years, Ernie and Lucinda (“Cindy”) traveled on many trips, especially to many places in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. They enjoyed many trips to New Hampshire and Maine, where they visited with great friends they had met over the years. Over the past couple of years, since he retired, he enjoyed time with friends, socializing and talking over the news of the day.

Ernest was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Mary Barrett, and his brother James Barrett. In addition to his wife Cindy, Ernest is survived by his sons, Wayne (Nadine) and Donald Barrett; his daughters, Ann Marie Cywinski (Joseph Sr.) and Alison Barrett (Jesse); his sister, Marie Mercer (Stan) and brother, Edmund Barrett; his niece, Elizabeth (Kevin) Oliver and his nephew, Stephen Seward (Catherine); his grandchildren, Elise Ray (James), Morgan Alwardt (Joshua), Rachel Perry (Michael), Megan Barrett, Jacob Oliver, Kayla Oliver, and Joey Cywinski Jr.; and seven great-grandchildren, Ella and Jenna Ray, Michael and Ryah Perry, and Madilyn, Carly, and Khloe Alwardt.

A graveside service will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven on Monday, June 14, at 11 am, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

For online guestbook and information, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.