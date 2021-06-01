Ice House Pond set to reopen

In a Facebook post made on Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank announced that Ice House Pond will be open to the public starting on June 14. Both trailheads will be opened. Ice House Pond is located in Manaquayak Preserve, which is in West Tisbury near Lambert’s Cove Inn.

Administrative assistant Maureen Hill said Ice House Pond put in place a reservation system last year to follow West Tisbury COVID restrictions. In the reservation system, people needed to reserve one-hour blocks, and people from separate families were prevented from intermingling. The pond has a limited number of parking spots. Ice House Pond will allow 20 people in the area at a time, and follow state guidelines for masks.

The water quality will be monitored starting on June 14.

Travelers should note that on Google and GPS maps, the pond is still labeled by its former name, Old House Pond.