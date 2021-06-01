Shocks factor: Tweet about MV COVID cases goes viral

A story in Friday’s Boston Globe about the number of COVID-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard and, specifically, the lack of hospitalizations and deaths set off a Twitter storm over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Globe story quoted an epidemiologist, Michael A. Stoto, with the headline: “Harvard epidemiologist considers how Martha’s Vineyard has managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic.” Essentially, it’s a case of finding the cases, catching them early, and treating them, he told the Globe. “There haven’t been that many cases that have required hospitalizations — far fewer than you’d expect, given our numbers,” Stoto was quoted as saying.

The Globe story came as Tisbury remains the only town in the commonwealth in the red for being most at risk for COVID transmission, according to state data. It also comes as the Island saw a modest uptick in cases two weeks ago. Still, the premise of the Globe story is correct. The Island went through long stretches of the pandemic with a low number of cases, few hospitalizations, and zero deaths on-Island.

A person with the Twitter handle @Shocks got things rolling when he tweeted the Globe story with the comment: “Is the answer money”.

He asked a question (despite the lack of a question mark on his tweet) and got a tweet storm in response, including from county commissioner and Edgartown resident Keith Chatinover.



“No, the answer is we didn’t avoid the pandemic and indeed it’s a miracle none of our hundreds of cases resulted in a documented death,” Chatinover wrote. “And again, I guess I have to remind y’all that year round islanders =/= rich summer tourists.”

Reached Tuesday, Chatinover said it’s a common refrain from people who see the Vineyard from afar. He deals with a fair amount of it as a college student at Middlebury in Vermont.

“It’s populated with kids who only know the Vineyard as a summer place,” he said. “They’re either going to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket for the summer.”

The Vineyard is indeed the summer home of some celebrities and former President Barack Obama has a place in Katma, but it’s not all about the rich and famous on the Island.

“It’s a big misconception,” Chatinover said. “The reason I retweeted it twice and made it clear how I felt is that it’s dangerous when people have those misconceptions and we don’t get the help we need.”

Chatinover wasn’t alone. Shocks tweet got nearly 2,500 retweets and nearly 41,000 likes.

There were some who agreed with what Chatinover described as the misconceptions. “Affluent people there aren’t having to work ‘essential’ jobs in public spaces and take public transport to work just to pay their bills, and can’t work from home/their yacht/the beach house.” @407Scouse wrote. “Is that it? Am I close?”

Others used stats to show how tone deaf the tweet was by Shocks.

Zivah Solomon, who handles social media for the Coalition to Create a Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank, an organization whose very existence is to try to find a way to solve the Island’s affordable housing crisis, tweeted under the organization’s Twitter handle @CCMVHB to demonstrate just how wrong the tweet was about the Island and its demographics.

“Hi, coalition of Martha’s Vineyard residents fighting for affordable housing here. A lot of folks seem to be under the impression that MV is mostly ultra wealthy residents and does not face wage crises or disparities. We’d like to dispel some of that!” she tweeted.

In a thread of tweets, Solomon then provided some facts to the conversation.

“There is currently a $781,500 gap between what an average island family can afford and the median home sale price of $1.15 million in 2020,” she wrote.

“Despite this person cheekily saying “is the answer money” in response to saying that Martha’s Vineyard avoided the “worst” of the pandemic, it might be good to know that: Island rents are 30% ABOVE the state median while Island wages are 27% BELOW the state median,” she added in another tweet.

There was a fair amount of back and forth — probably because there were more people on social media with the weekend’s dismal weather.

Phil Lutazzi tried to put the issue in perspective with his response to the tweet. “Stating the obvious MV is an Island with a year round population of around 15,000. Biggest factor is that people were actually respectful.”