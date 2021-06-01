An unpleasant postal experience

To the Editor:
This letter was sent to the Postmistress, Oak Bluffs.
I got in line to pick up a package this morning at 11 am. At 11:15 I had not moved.
Instead of assisting at the window, the postmistress shooed out a number of people behind me, as we’re not permitted more than 10 people inside, due to COVID.
At 11:19 I moved up to the window. I confronted the postmistress about the long wait. “We’re short-staffed,” she said.
I worked in nursing homes. The constant complaint was that we were short-staffed. Never, in my 20 years as an administrator, was short-staffing an excuse for poor patient care.
The Post Office is a public service. It is inexcusable for anyone, young or old, working or retired, to have to wait an exorbitant amount of time.
As I left, the postmistress sarcastically wished me a good day.
The package was an unsolicited advertisement.
Summer’s coming …
Thomas Dresser
Vineyard Haven