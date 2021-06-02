Academic honors

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Graduation

Cana Courtney of Edgartown, at St. Michael’s College.

Mary Morano of Oak Bluffs, at College of Charleston.

Kyle Rollins of Edgartown, at Tilton School.

Kai Rose of Vineyard Haven, at Tilton School.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here