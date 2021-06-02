Academic honors

Graduation
Cana Courtney of Edgartown, at St. Michael’s College.
Mary Morano of Oak Bluffs, at College of Charleston.
Kyle Rollins of Edgartown, at Tilton School.
Kai Rose of Vineyard Haven, at Tilton School.
