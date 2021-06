Witness the beautiful blooming of the rhododendrons with a tour at the Polly Hill Arboretum Tuesday, June 8, at 2 pm. Join the PHA grounds manager and arborist Ian Jochems as he shares his favorite stories of Polly Hill and provides tips on how to grow your own rhododendrons. Registration and more info can be found at pollyhillarboretum.org, or call 508-693-9426.