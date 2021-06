There’s no better time than the now to get back into shape with the Amity Island Running Club this Thursday, June 10, at 5:30 pm at the Bend in the Road Beach. Pick your own pace and distance for this friendly group run or walk, and finish at the beach to hang out and chat. For more info, visit their website at amityislandrunningclub.com, or contact them at info@amityislandrunningclub.com.