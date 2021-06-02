Built on Stilts welcomes performance works

The Island’s homegrown community dance festival, Built on Stilts, is gearing up for its August performances at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs. The dance group is now registering performance works of all kinds, up to seven minutes long. Anyone 16 and older is welcome to contribute, according to a press release.

Fully vaccinated individuals have the option to perform without masks and without social distancing. Fully vaccinated audiences, drummers, and staff may also attend without masks and without social distancing. The release says that anyone not fully vaccinated, with the exception of children under 5, “will be required to wear a mask and to remain six feet from those outside their family, and only if there is sufficient room to do so inside the venue. Admission is at the sole discretion of the festival staff.”

Built on Stilts offers an inspiring eight-night festival every summer. This season features the work of performers from the Vineyard and beyond, with professionals and amateurs, young and old.

“What began in 1997 as a one-night concert featuring the work of seven choreographers has since ballooned into an extravaganza reflecting the Island’s remarkable artistic spirit,” the release states.

Admission to the shows is free to the public. No reservations or tickets are required to attend the festival. Doors open at 7:30 pm with a drum circle and dancers’ warm-up. There is a stilt walkers demo outside the chapel at 7:45 pm. Dance shows start at 8 pm, and are approximately one hour long, without intermission.

There is a $30 registration fee to include work in the festival. Visit builtonstilts.org for guidelines and to sign up. Registration deadline is June 15.