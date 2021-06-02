Chilmark approves additional fire station funds

The Chilmark select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to tack on another $150,000 onto the $11.1 million recently approved by town meeting and election voters for a new fire station and Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters. The vote came as a contract amendment with the town’s architectural firm for additional services, including construction administration and work on bid documents. The board also rotated positions. Jim Malkin became chair, Warren Doty became vice chair, and outgoing chair Bill Rossi became clerk. The board said it anticipates convening in person for its next meeting.