Chilmark: Menemsha Market

Town meeting, check. Election and special election, check. Memorial Day, check. Menemsha beach lot sunset full. Summer is nearly here and one derelict building with broken windows sits empty. I don’t understand why the Menemsha Market is not revered for its historical significance; it deserves to be a Carnegie-type up-Island outpost for the Vineyard Trust. Is the Menemsha Market any less “Living Landmark” worthy than Alley’s Beach Shop or the Chappy Schoolhouse? It could be an M.V. Museum up-Island satellite. What served our community since being built in 1924 may not seem old enough for some, but what happened in that building, on that porch, made iconic on covers of the Saturday Evening Post, where world renown artists paid their tabs with paintings should be on our town radar after three years of neglect. Perhaps the owners, the Packer family, will consider how letting this building become living history would continue to serve our community and maybe return it to a general store, we could have used it in the last year.

A recent highlight was enjoying Janet Weidner officiate our town meeting. Thank you, Ms. Weidner, for calmly stepping into this important role and am glad it’s now official. Congratulations.

Joanne Lambert, family child care network coordinator, is trying to create more licensed, high quality child care programs on the Island by building a network of support for existing programs and mentoring potential providers through the licensing process. Lambert is trying to reach more people who are interested in this career by providing a Zoom information session about the process and the support available on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:30 pm. Zoom meeting ID# 876 8743 8258.

For questions, contact Joanne Lambert at jlambert@mvcommunityservices.org.

Nancy Aronie’s Writing from the Heart: Jump Start Your Memoir workshops are back in person. Learn more and sign up at chilmarkwritingworkshop.com or call or text Nancy at 508-274-4286 to register or with questions.

The Chilmark General Store is open Tuesday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, order online at toasttab.com/chilmark-general/v3#!/. Chilmark Tavern take-out is available Thursday to Monday from 5 to 8:15 pm. Call in 508-645-9400 or order online at chilmarktavern.com.

Tea Lane Farm’s flower stand on Middle Road and Tea Lane is open daily. See tealanefarm.com.

Artists Rob Hauck and Wendy Weldon show their “Collaboration” of ideas exhibit at the Center of Knowhere Art, 73 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs. The show runs through June 27. Learn more at knowhereart.com.

Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151.

Lucy Vincent Beach beach stickers are available online, see bit.ly/3tSLAUp.

Island Folk Pottery’s sculpture trail and shop are open: Trail hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily, and the shop is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 2 to 5 pm. See islandfolkpottery.com for more information.

Both Menemsha fish markets are open daily and serve fresh catch. The Menemsha Deli is open daily from 8 am to 3 pm and closed Sundays. The Galley is open daily from 11 am to 3 pm through June 21. Creekville Antiques is open noon to 4 pm on the weekends. The Ruel Gallery is open from 11 am to 4 pm, Friday through Monday. Copperworks is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Benjamin McCormick’s Under the Surface Gallery is open, call 508-962-7748 to check hours. Pandora’s Box is open daily from 11 am to 6 pm. Beetlebung Boutique opens this month. Menemsha Texaco is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and weekends from 9 am to 3 pm.

The Chilmark library hosts former White House calligrapher Rick Paulus who offers The Illuminated Letter on Saturdays, June 5 and 12, from 4 to 5 pm. Not only will they learn about modern and historical influences, but participants will learn the basic steps of designing and creating an illuminated letter. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the materials list and Zoom invite. Laptops can be checked out for two-week loans. Pick up your Take and Make craft at the Chilmark library on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last.

Chilmark yoga offerings include: Mollie Doyle Yoga this summer outside at the Beach Plum Inn (no drop-ins) on Wednesdays at 8 am and Saturdays at 9 am, register in mid-June for the summer, see MollieYoga.com; Native Earth Teaching Farm Goat Yoga, see bit.ly/2TmNTSW; Peaked Hill Studio’s Kaiut Yoga classes online through June 10, and live classes begin June 29 (no-drop-ins), see peakedhillstudio.com; and the Yoga Barn, now in-person, see marthas-vineyard-yoga-barn.com.

The Yard’s summer artists begin residencies June 1 with Stephanie Batten Bland returning, learn more at dancetheyard.org.

Pathways Arts offerings can be found at pathwaysmv.org.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

