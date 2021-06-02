Dukes County water systems get state commendation

The Island Children’s School, West Tisbury School, Edgartown Water Department, and Gosnold Water Department joined 115 other public water systems across Massachusetts in receiving awards of commendation from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for noteworthy public service during 2020. The commendations come during National Drinking Water Week.

“The Baker-Polito administration is proud to recognize our dedicated drinking water providers during National Drinking Water Week,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides said in a press release. “Public water suppliers in Massachusetts, especially during the pandemic, showed great dedication and commitment to ensuring our residents have consistent access to safe, clean, healthy drinking water.”