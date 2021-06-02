Goat yoga and more

1 of 6

No one’s more excited to kick off the summer season than Rebecca Gilbert and the animals at the Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark. Despite the excitement, this year, like many previous summers, will continue to be a busy few months for Gilbert. The 35-acre farm requires a lot of care, from the farming and tractor work to the animal upkeep, and you can’t forget about the summer events and workshops. One will be occurring in a few weeks, on Monday, June 21: In the afternoon, they will be hosting a free, outdoor dance party that will involve healing drumming rhythms. More info for that event and future events will be coming soon, and can be found on the farm’s website, nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

Of course, that’s not all they’re doing while we’re all waiting for summertime to start. Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, they will host the season-long Goat Yoga, located at Native Earth. There’s no more perfect way to end a day while stretching in the afternoon’s cooler temperatures with the baby goats cuddling up close. If yoga isn’t for you, no problem. Gilbert welcomes everyone to see their animals and to walk the farm; make sure to call ahead at 508-645-3304 so they can prepare. They already hosted a few sessions for some of the schools on the Island so the kids could see them, so if you’re interested give them a call. There’s more to the farm than just the animals, as Gilbert shared with The Times: There are plans for more pop-up art classes throughout the summer, as well as indigo dyeing on Sundays, using plants from the farm. While the farm stand is still in the process of reopening, they’d be happy to have visitors experience the farm.