Holmes Hole sailing begins

Delighted to be back on the water, the Holmes Hole Sailing Association (HHSA) will hold its tune-up race on Sunday, June 13. This inaugural race will be dedicated to former commodore Dan Culkin, who passed away this past winter. Dan was an avid and intrepid sailor who almost never missed a race, sailing his beloved Magic Time with his wife Sally well into his 90s. His wry, gentle humor and wisdom are sorely missed.

This year the association welcomes the ever-expanding Herreshoff 12 fleet (up to 14 at last count) along with the regular handicapped fleet. On the 13th, and every Sunday, the warning horn for the main fleet will sound at 1 pm for a 1:05 start, and for the Herreshoffs at 1:10 for a 1:15 start. On Thursday evenings, the warning horn for the H-12 fleet will sound at 4:40 for a 4:45 start, and for the larger boats at 5 for a 5:05 start.

On Thursday evenings, the association will once again be able to gather at the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club snack bar for supper after the race (hurray!). Again, any boat is welcome to participate in any race. Details can be found on the website holmeshole.org. If you think you need practice, there will be informal preseason races on Sunday, June 6, and Thursday, June 10. The first official race after the tune-up race will be on Thursday, June 17.

HHSA is always eager to increase the fleet. The competition is friendly, the races thoughtfully designed, and the handicapping quite magical. Visitors and new members are very welcome: Join us!