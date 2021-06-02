Learn about a career in child care

Join Kim D’Arcy and Joanne Lambert from M.V. Community Services come together in an event to help viewers discover how to start a career in early childhood education as a family child care provider. Join them to learn more about starting this endeavor as they host an informational Zoom session on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:30 pm.

Finding child care on the Island can be a challenge, and the community is in need of more high-quality, licensed child care programs, according to a press release from MVCS.

This special session from the M.V. Family Center will help you learn about the process of licensing, resources available, and how you can begin a new and rewarding career in child care.

Who should attend the Zoom session? Anyone who has ever thought about pursuing a career in child care who wants to learn more and ask questions.

For more information about the event, contact jlambert@mvcommunityservices.org. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom/j/87687438258.