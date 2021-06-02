Pet project

Teens can get together at the West Tisbury library to make toys and beds for local pets in need. This year’s summer reading theme is “Tails and Tales,” and the young adult room at the library is the perfect place for the project. All supplies are provided and masks must be worn at all times while you work on the toys and beds, which will be given to local shelters.

This new program is for ages 12 and up and begins, Thursday, June 3, from 2 to 4 pm. The program is ongoing and is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email lhearn@clamsnet.org.