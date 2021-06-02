Real Estate Transactions: May 24 – 28, 2021

Edgartown

May 24, Thomas M. McGrath and Eileen Rogantino, trustees of 68 Winter Street Realty Trust, sold 68 Winter St., Unit 6 to Winter68 LLC for $670,000.

May 26, Stephen George Kukolich sold 49 Road to the Plains to TF Katama 49 LLC for $940,000.

May 27, Hidden House LLC sold 33 Edgartown Bay Road to Elisabeth A. Wallace, trustee of Bonito Land Trust for $10,500,000.

May 27, Hidden House LLC sold 31 Edgartown Bay Road to Jeffrey Karp and Jill Karp for $9,500,000.

May 27, David J. Schaefer sold 4 Cottle Lane to White Rock MVY LLC for $4,195,000.

May 28, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 25 Meshacket Road Realty Trust, sold 29 Meshacket Road to James S. Alexander and Robyn L. Alexander for $700,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 26, Stephen C. Pisini, trustee of the Henry Corey Revocable Insurance Trust, sold 56 Temahigan Ave. to Katherine London for $1,150,000.

May 26, Stephen C. Pisini, trustee of the Henry Cory Revocable Insurance Trust, sold a lot on Beach St., Ext. to Katherine London for $1,150,000.

May 26, Stephen C. Pisini, trustee of the Henry Cory Revocable Insurance Trust, sold a lot on Beach St., Ext. to Wendell B. Colson for $820,000.

May 26, Stephen C. Pisini, trustee of the Henry Cory Revocable Insurance Trust, sold a lot on Temahigan Ave. to Wendell B. Colson for $820,000.

May 27, Luis A. Dagostino and Dominique M. Dagostino sold 4 Elisha Lane to 4 Elisha Lane LLC for $990,000.

May 27, Nancy Bacon sold 3 Pond View Drive to Jerome Andre Premmereur and Christine Anzieu Premmereur for $1,847,500.

May 28, Joseph N. Alosso sold 53 Carol Lane to Sean Sullivan and Susan Papazian for $855,000.

Tisbury

May 27, Sheila Pachico, Personal Representative of the estate of Marcia B. Merrill, sold 259 Franklin St. to Franklin Street Cottage LLC for $850,000.

May 28, 4 Lagoon Pond Road LLC sold 4 Lagoon Pond Road to Two Wheeler Holdings LLC for $1,250,000.

May 28, John Cimeno sold 294 State Road to Mineirao Family LLC for $1,500,000.

May 28, Allan M. Davey, trustee of 266 State Road Nominee Trust, sold 266 State Road to Lora D. Ksieniewicz for $751,000.

West Tisbury

May 28, John M. Williams sold 90 Ben Chase Road, parcel 2, to Barbara Lynn Kassel for $270,000.

May 28, Robert F. Conway sold 40 Pond Road to 40 Pond Road LLC for $1,325,000.

May 28, John M. Williams sold 90 Ben Chase Road, parcel 1, to Elizabeth Williams and Seth Cooperrider for $138,000.