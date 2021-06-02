SCORE hands out awards

The 28th annual SCORE Small Business Awards on June 10 at 8:30 am recognizes the outstanding small businesses of 2021. SCORE will honor its Small Business of the Year (Greenbird Landscaping of Centerville), Nonprofit of the Year (Lower Cape Outreach Council in Orleans) and Small Business Champion (BizChecks Payroll in Marston Mills), while the Chambers of Commerce will each recognize their town’s best with the Build a Better Mousetrap Award. This year, SCORE will be featuring a special segment recognizing Wendy Northcross “for her tireless commitment to the growth of small businesses during her time as CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce.” Kicking off the event will be Senator Elizabeth Warren and Wendy Northcross, each hailing the power of small business. For Martha’s Vineyard, the 2021 “Build a Better Mousetrap” winner is Shored Up Digital. Register for the event at tinyurl.com/afh9bmn8.