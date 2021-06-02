SSA targeted in ransomware attack

The Steamship Authority is the target of a ransomware attack, which has thrown the ferry service’s operations into “bedlam,” according to a source.



In an emailed statement, Sean Driscoll, SSA spokesman, wrote that the SSA “has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations as of Wednesday morning. As a result, customers traveling with us today may experience delays. A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack. Additional information will be provided upon completion of the initial assessment.”

The email from Driscoll came from an unfamiliar one. He told The Times in a text message, the SSA’s email system is down.

According to Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, the agency has been briefed on the situation. The Massachusetts State Police Cybersecurity unit is taking the lead in the case, she said.

This is a developing story.