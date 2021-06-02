West Tisbury: Springtime flowers

June is one of the most beautiful months on the Vineyard. Here we are at the beginning of it. The earth and air and water that slowly warmed through May has made good on its promises, and the summer lays ahead with all those promises to be discovered. People are already swimming. Trees are fully leafed out. Gardens are bursting with flowers and early produce. Dogs and children have long daylight to play in. Cats have sun in which to bask.

I am looking out my living room windows to my rhododendron hedge and the woods beyond. The sun is shining this early morning, highlighting the outlines of trees, shining through the yellow-green newness of their leaves. It’s one of those heartbreakingly lovely mornings that I hold in my heart to recall through the intensity of summer. It is perfectly quiet. Only birdsong and the occasional clucking of a turkey can be heard outside.

I just got a phone call from a visiting friend who is staying in Edgartown. She’s on her way up here to sit on my porch with me. “Edgartown’s a nightmare,” she complained. She is a former up-Island girl, used to our slower ways. I used to think it odd that up-Islanders rarely went down-Island in the summer, if at all, but understand it now. Distance has a different meaning here.

It’s been a rush to get plants and seeds in the ground before it rains. Our holiday weekend is supposed to be a washout, according to the latest weather report. For whatever reason, my plan to simplify my gardens hasn’t produced any notable results. There is still way too much to do. I remember older gardening friends who told me not to do too much because someday it would become harder to keep up. I found myself telling that to a young gardening friend just the other day.

But the rewards, when they come, are incomparable. There is the yellow Narcissiflora azalea, tall and airy, tucked in front of a dogwood tree and in between white rhododendrons. The yellow glows against the new oak leaves in the woods behind. The first poppy opened this morning, bright orange and almost a foot across. (Mike measured them one year.) Next to it, purple Siberian iris makes a stunning combination. My oddball collection of columbines that I let go to seed and hybridize themselves has filled in in spots that needed them. Foxgloves I moved last fall are ready to bloom.

I just learned that Heidi Schultz died last week, another stalwart member of our community. Her Sunday afternoon Vineyard Sinfonietta open rehearsals were a lovely gift to music lovers. Heidi was always at the metaphorical helm, the leader and conductor while playing her beloved cello. There was always music in her home and in her heart, flowing over into everything she did, and especially into her friendships.

I met Heidi when she was the town clerk. Mike and I had gone up to town hall to get our marriage license, which she kept a secret, as we planned to elope. Which we did. Over the years, besides her presence in town hall, she was active in town affairs, and we shared some mutual friends. She was a gardener, a needlepoint artist, good at games, and possessor of a wicked sense of humor. She shared that quality with her husband, Ronnee, although just as often, she would roll her eyes at one of his jokes or comments. They were a pair. My condolences to Heidi’s daughters, Ruth and Sarah, and to all her Island friends who will miss her.

Kim D’Arcy and Joanne Lambert of the M.V. Family Center will host an information session via Zoom about Family Child Care on June 9, at 6:30 pm. Both have been long-time providers and advocates for children and families. As such, they are concerned about the need for more qualified care providers on the Vineyard. They are hoping to build support for existing programs, as well as mentoring potential providers through the licensing process. If you are interested in learning more, please contact Joanne at jlambert@communityservices.org.

So many people I know who grew up here rhapsodize about the annual Memorial Day walks to the sea carrying armloads of lilacs to throw in. There would be picnics afterwards and games and music to celebrate the holiday. I don’t know anyone for whom that memory is not one of their most special. I am glad that the schools here still make sure their students have armloads of lilacs and walk together to the sea.

