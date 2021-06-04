Cumberland Farms offers free coffee

Cumberland Farms is kicking off summer with free coffee Fridays during the month of June, including at the company’s Vineyard Haven location. According to the press release, the free coffees begin on Friday, June 4, and will be available through Friday, June 25.

“As we adjust to our ‘new normal,’ we felt this would be a fun and festive way to kick off summer weekends,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “We’re happy to help celebrate a memorable season that is sure to be filled with family and friends.”

The coffee giveaway is taking place at all Cumberland Farms locations with a limit of one coffee per customer.