Ann H. (Mellor) Sherman, 81, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Windemere Nursing Home. Her memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in the paper at that time.

Donations may be made in her memory to M.V. Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or online at alz.org/nca/donate.