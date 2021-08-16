Free tennis for all

The U.S. Tennis Association and the Jack and Jill Foundation are collaborating to bring a free tennis clinic for Islanders. The clinic is planned to take place on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Farm Neck Country Club in Oak Bluffs. Adult and youth players of all skill levels are invited to participate. Families of the players are encouraged to attend as well. Racquets will be provided to those who do not have their own. After the tennis lessons, a fireside chat with the award-winning Toni Wiley, CEO of Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center in Dorchester

The schedule for the clinic is as follows:

Tennis for ages 6-11: 1 to 2:30 pm

Tennis for ages 12-17: 2:30 to 4 pm

Tennis for ages 18+: 2:30 to 4 pm

Fireside Chat: 2:15 to 2:30 pm