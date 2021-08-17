Donovan L. Bennett, 54, of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, August 14, 2021, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Marva D. Bennett of Edgartown.

Visitation in Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Saturday, August 28, from 9:30 to 11 am, followed by a funeral service. Burial will be in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, in Edgartown.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.