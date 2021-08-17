Golden goose, or cash cow?

To the Editor:

Can we take the foot off the gas, the pot off the boil?

As the prices and costs to live here climb higher, the amenities diminish, while exploiters flourish. We live in a lovely, special place, the proverbial golden goose for many, and we are killing it.

Too many cars, too many people, too much noise, too much trash, too many closed beaches and ponds due to septage and fertilizer runoff. Summer — what should be the treasured season of slowing the tempo, of pleasant weather and corn feasts, of easing from winter and school routines — has become something to be got through, endured.

However, it must be given voice: Whether Athens, Amsterdam, Barcelona, coastal Maine, or Martha’s Vineyard, the forces of unrestricted global property development devour the very charms extolled by their business models’ advertising. The Island is a mere cash cow for these forces and their minions, a return on investment, neither home nor community.

Abigail Higgins

West Tisbury