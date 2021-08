Kathleen F. Rose of Edgartown passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Massachusetts General Hospital on August 13, 2021, after complications from surgery.

A complete obituary and information about a celebration of life will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Development Office, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.