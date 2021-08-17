William Edward Belcher, 78, died unexpectedly at his home in Tarpon Springs, Fla., on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Bill was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and coach, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

There will be a celebration of life in the future, and a full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Donations may be made in his memory to the MV Touchdown Club, P.O. Box 2815, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.